In Ian’s wake, Florida residents brave a slow wait for power

By REBECCA SANTANA

Associated Press

BONITA SPRINGS, Fla. (AP) – Nearly a week after Hurricane Ian smashed into Florida and carved a path of destruction that reached into the Carolinas, hundreds of thousands of Florida residents are facing another day without electricity.

About 440,000 homes and businesses remained without power early Tuesday in Florida and it will be the weekend before most power is restored.

Meanwhile, Ian still is not done.

Officials warned there still was the potential of coastal flooding from Long Island in New York south to North Carolina’s Outer Banks from the hurricane’s remnants.

Seventy-eight deaths have been blamed on Ian, with 71 of them reported in Florida.

10/4/2022 6:07:48 AM (GMT -5:00)