In case you missed it: Movie trailers that debuted during the Super Bowl

movie, film

By WVUA 23 Digital Reporter Jas Orr

Each year, the Super Bowl promises viewers three things: a football showdown between the best two teams in the NFL, a thrilling halftime show and, of course, advertisements. During the usual television program, the ads would be a time to step away from the screen, maybe grab a snack or even use the bathroom. But, for the Super Bowl, the advertisements are just as much of a staple as the game itself, and Hollywood takes this opportunity to plug some of the biggest upcoming movies and tv shows. So, in case you missed it, here are all the trailers that debuted during the Super Bowl, and why you should watch out for them.

Moon Knight

The next addition to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, this highly anticipated television mini series showed off some new footage during the big game. The show will focus on Moon Knight, played by Oscar Isaac, as he attempts to sort between reality and dreams, all while being a masked vigilante. Executive Producer Kevin Feige promises that the series will be a tonal shift, being the darkest entry in the MCU to date. “Moon Knight” will premiere on Disney Plus March 30.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

As the next film coming to the MCU, “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” is highly anticipated, particularly coming off of the success of “Spiderman: No Way Home.” The movie, directed by Sam Raimi, will star Benedict Cumberbatch as the titular Doctor Stephen Strange and Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff, aka the Scarlet Witch. The trailer has left fans reeling as it shows Doctor Strange hurtling through the newly broken open multiverse. The film is an absolute must see for anyone remotely interested in the MCU. It will hit theaters May 6.

DC Extended Universe

DC comics promises an interesting year, teasing four new entries in the DC Extended Universe. The combined trailer shows previews for “Black Adam”, starring Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, “The Flash”, starring Ezra Miller, “Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom”, starring Jason Momoa, and “The Batman”, starring Robert Pattinson. All four movies are slated to come out before the end of 2022, with “The Batman” coming out first on March 4.

Lightyear

Pixar released a full length trailer for “Lightyear,” a prequel to the “Toy Story” movies that will star Chris Evans as Buzz Lightyear, the space ranger that inspired the toy. The movie looks to be a “Martian”-esque science fiction adventure following Buzz as he and his crew attempt to leave a deserted planet. “Lightyear” will enter theaters June 17.

Jurassic World Dominion

“Jurassic World Dominion” is the third movie in a trilogy of movies reviving the original 1999 “Jurassic Park” film. Starring Chris Pratt as Owen Grady and Bryce Dallas Howard as Claire Dearing, dinosaurs live and roam across the world and the fate of humanity hangs in the balance. The film is slated to hit theaters June 10.

The Lost City

Starring Sandra Bullock, Channing Tatum and Daniel Radcliffe, “The Lost City” is an action comedy that centers on a reclusive author (Bullock), who writes adventure novels that often feature a handsome cover model (Tatum). When she is kidnapped by a billionaire (Radcliffe) to find one of the places she wrote about in her novel, the cover model takes it into his own hands to save her. “The Lost City” releases in theaters March 25.

The Adam Project

Coming to Netflix, this science fiction movie centers on Ryan Renolds as Adam, a time-traveling pilot who finds his younger self to confront his late father (Mark Ruffalo). The trailer featured blink-and-you’ll-miss-it shots of other upcoming Netflix projects, including “Enola Holmes 2,” “Knives Out 2,” and “The School for Good and Evil.” “The Adam Project” will be available for streaming March 11.

Nope

Written and directed by Jordan Peele, not much is known about his upcoming film simply titled “Nope.” It stars Daniel Kaluuya, Keke Palmer and Steven Yeun as residents of a town that experiences mysterious and abnormal events. The trailer that premiered during the Super Bowl is the most in depth look at the horror film so far, but it still leaves much to be speculated about. The film releases in theaters July 22.

Ambulance

“Ambulance” stars Jake Gyllenhaal and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II in a high speed action film set in Los Angeles. The film follows the pair after a bank robbery goes wrong, leading them to hijack an ambulance. It will be in theaters April 8.

Sonic the Hedgehog 2

A sequel to the 2020 “Sonic the Hedgehog” movie, “Sonic the Hedgehog 2” stars Ben Schwartz as the titular speedy blue hedgehog as he faces off against Jim Carrey’s Doctor Robotnik. Notably, the film will bring in two famous characters from the video games: Tails, played by Colleen O’Shaughnessey, and Knuckles, played by Idris Elba. “Sonic the Hedgehog 2” comes out in theaters April 8.

Lord of the Rings: the Rings of Power

Coming to Amazon Prime Video, the “Lord of the Rings: the Rings of Power” is a highly anticipated television series based in the world of J.R.R. Tolkien’s famed novels. The show is set thousands of years before the events of “The Hobbit” and will take viewers through an all new story in Middle Earth. “Lord of the Rings: the Rings of Power” will start streaming Sept. 2.