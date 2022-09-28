Improvements coming to Tuscaloosa’s Sokol Park

TUSCALOOSA – The Tuscaloosa City Council approved funding for improvements at Sokol Park North and South at on Tuesday. The project received $13,591 for repairs, park expansions and updates on Tuesday in addition to previous funding.

One of the biggest changes will be road work at Sokol North. Turning lanes will be added on Watermelon Road along with more lighting.

Tuscaloosa Mayor Walt Maddox said Sokol Park is the geographical center of Tuscaloosa County and more than half of users live in Tuscaloosa.

“We want people to come into the park to enjoy it,” Maddox said. “And certainly get the quality of life that is necessary. We are also hopeful that it will be a tool for (the Tuscaloosa County Park and Recreation Authority) to go out and bring other people to our community.”

Tuscaloosa native Brandon Sweatt said he visits the Will May Memorial Dog Park at Sokol Park often so his dog can play. He said he’s looking forward to the expansion.

“Plenty of dogs come out here and they need plenty of space,” said Sweatt.

Maddox said most of the projects will start later this fall.