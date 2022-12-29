Improvements coming to DCH Regional Medical Center

By: WVUA 23 News Reporter Asher Redd

On Monday,Jan. 2 DCH Regional Medical Center will close its south parking Deck and south lobby entrance to prepare the deck’s for demolition and replacement.

A new, temporary entrance known as the west vestibule will open when the current entrance closes.

For convenience, hospital patients and visitors are allowed to park in a new parking lot across the road from the west vestibule.

“We are excited for these much needed updates and apologize for the inevitable inconveniences these changes will cause while the work is being completed,” the hospital stated on its website.

Be cautious, road construction is happening on the north side of the hospital as well, on University Blvd.

The project is expected to take two years.

“I’m looking forward to cutting the ribbon in two years,” Kip Tyner, Tuscaloosa City Council President, said.