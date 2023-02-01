Impassioned calls for police reform at Tyre Nichols’ funeral

tyre nichols

The Associated Press

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) – A funeral for Tyre Nichols blended a celebration of his life with outrage over the brutal beating he endured at the hands of the Memphis police and heated calls for police reform.

The Rev. Al Sharpton and Vice President Kamala Harris both delivered impassioned speeches Wednesday calling on Congress to pass the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act, a broad package of police reforms that includes a national registry for police officers disciplined for misconduct, a ban on no-knock warrants and other measures.

In the three weeks since his death, five officers have been fired and charged with murder, and their specialized unit was disbanded.

