IMG Academy RB Anthony Rogers commits to Alabama

football

Alabama scored a commitment from four-star running back Anthony Rogers for the 2025 recruiting-cycle.

The 5-foot-8, 185-pound Rogers picked the Crimson Tide over Auburn, Florida State, Georgia and Oregon, among others. He is a Top-100 running back prospect according to the 247 Sports Composite Rankings.

Rogers was in Tuscaloosa visiting the UA campus when he made his official commitment announcement.

Anthony Rogers is one of the most explosive players in the country. He moved from Pike Road, Ala. to IMG this spring. @On3sports National Scouting and Rankings Director @CharlesPower takes a closer look at what Rogers brings to the table. ➡️ https://t.co/JwD8Uu0sdd#RollTide pic.twitter.com/88EsiouLF3 — Andrew Bone (@AndrewJBone) June 2, 2023

Rogers attended Pike Road High School last year before transferring to IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla. He had a breakout freshman season at Pike Road, gaining 2,100 yards of total offense and helping the Patriots win the Class 5A championship in 2021.

Rogers is Alabama fourth commitment for the Class of 2025, joining wide receiver Ryan Williams (Saraland High School), offensive lineman Dontrall Glover (Langston Hughest High School, Ga.), and offensive lineman Mason Short (Evans High School, Ga.).