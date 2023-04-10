Illustrated Anne Frank book removed by Florida school

florida

The Associated Press

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) – A high school along Florida’s Atlantic Coast has removed a graphic novel based on the diary of Anne Frank after a leader of a conservative group challenged it, claiming it minimized the Holocaust.

“Anne Frank’s Diary: The Graphic Adaptation” was removed from a library at Vero Beach High School after a leader of Moms for Liberty in Indian River County raised an objection.

The school’s principal agreed, and the book was removed last month.

Other books about Anne Frank and copies of the published diary she wrote chronicling her time hiding from the Nazis in German-occupied Amsterdam remain in the school systems’ libraries.

Read the full story on AP News right here.

(Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

4/10/2023 2:49:55 PM (GMT -5:00)