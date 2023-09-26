If you drive Hwy 82 and 43 in Northport; expect some changes

By: WVUA23 News Reporter Jake Smith

Big changes could be coming to one of the busiest intersections in Northport. More than 59,000 drivers a day use the intersection of Highways 82 and 43, where the city’s civic center is located. The state is considering adding more turn lanes to alleviate heavy traffic in that area.

A public meeting was held Monday to get feedback from the community. Even though the additional lanes could help the flow of traffic for commuters, it will also affect the other buildings and organizations around it.

“We are talking 350 plus people on any given Sunday, Wednesday that we meet that has to leave the church and get out on 43,” Lester Black, a member of Five Points Baptist Church said. The church is located near the intersection, just to the north of the civic center.

Construction is expected to begin in late 2024 and will take approximately one year, weather permitting.

