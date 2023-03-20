Idaho poised to allow firing-squad executions in some cases

The Associated Press

BOISE, Idaho (AP) – A bill that would allow Idaho to execute condemned inmates by firing squad is headed to the governor’s desk after passing the Legislature with a veto-proof majority.

Firing squads will be used only if the state cannot obtain the drugs needed for lethal injections.

One death row inmate has already had his scheduled execution postponed multiple times because of drug scarcity.

Republican Gov. Brad Little has voiced his support for the death penalty but generally does not comment on legislation before signing or vetoing it.

The Death Penalty Information Center says only Mississippi, Utah, Oklahoma and South Carolina have laws allowing firing squads.

