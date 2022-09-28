Ian makes landfall in southwest Florida as Category 4 storm

hurricane ian

By CURT ANDERSON

Associated Press

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) – Hurricane Ian has made landfall in southwest Florida as one of the most powerful storms ever recorded in the U.S.

It swamped city streets with water and smashed trees along the coast while moving at a crawl that threatened catastrophic flooding across a wide area.

Barely an hour after the massive storm trudged ashore Wednesday, a coastal sheriff’s office reported that it was already getting a significant number of calls from people trapped in homes.

The hurricane’s center struck near Cayo Costa, a protected barrier island just west of heavily populated Fort Myers.

