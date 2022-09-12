‘I cannot mourn’: Former colonies conflicted over the queen

queen elizabeth II dies

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) – Queen Elizabeth II inherited millions of subjects around the world Upon taking the throne in 1952. Many of them were unwilling.

Today, in the British Empire’s former colonies, her death brings complicated feelings, including anger.

Beyond official condolences praising the queen’s longevity and service, there is some bitterness about the past in Africa, Asia, the Caribbean and elsewhere.

Talk has turned to the legacies of colonialism, from slavery to corporal punishment in African schools to looted artifacts held in British institutions.

For many, the queen came to represent all of that during her seven decades on the throne.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

9/12/2022 8:51:38 AM (GMT -5:00)