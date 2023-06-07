‘I can taste the air’: Canadian wildfire smoke spreads hazardous haze at home and in the US

Haze blankets over monuments on the National Mall in Washington, Wednesday, June 7, 2023, as seen from Arlington, Va. Smoke from Canadian wildfires is pouring into the U.S. East Coast and Midwest and covering the capitals of both nations in an unhealthy haze. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) – Smoke from Canadian wildfires is pouring into the U.S. East Coast and Midwest and covering the capitals of both nations in an unhealthy haze.

It’s delaying some flights Wednesday, sending school recesses indoors, forcing the cancelation of events and prompting people to fish out pandemic-era face masks.

Canadian officials have expanded evacuation orders and asked other countries for help fighting more than 400 fires nationwide.

Meanwhile, air quality with what the U.S. rates as hazardous levels of pollution has extended into central New York, with massive tongues of unhealthy air extending as far as North Carolina and Indiana. It’s affecting millions of people.

6/7/2023 3:45:06 PM (GMT -5:00)