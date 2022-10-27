Hyundai supplier to open EV battery module plant in Alabama

hyundai

The Associated Press

MONTGOMERY (AP) – A Korean automotive parts company plans to open a $205 million factory that will supply 200,000 battery modules annually for electric vehicles produced in Alabama and Georgia.

The factory planned by Hyundai Mobis will be located near Alabama’s capital city.

It will be at the site where Hyundai has been assembling vehicles for more than a decade.

A Hyundai Mobis executive says the new battery factory is crucial to the company’s plan to expand production around the world. Hyundai Mobis is based in Seoul, South Korea.

It’s a longtime supply partner for Hyundai Motor Co. and its Kia and Genesis affiliates.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

10/27/2022 11:29:17 AM (GMT -5:00)