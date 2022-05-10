Husband, wife dead after apparent murder-suicide in Moundville

county road 46 moundville

A husband and wife are dead after what investigators are calling an apparent murder-suicide in Moundville.

Investigators responded to the 1400 block of county road 46 Friday just before 11 p.m. on reports of gunshots.

Once there, they found 47-year-old Kesha Deon Johnson and her husband, 52-year-old Donald Wayne Johnson, dead in the driveway of their home.

A handgun was found inches from Wayne’s hand.

Moundville Assistant Police Chief Jared Mills said domestic situations are dangerous and do not have to end this way.

“Leaving, that seems to always help,” Mills said. “If you have somewhere else you can stay with like a friend or family member to at least cool off whether you are the one that’s upset or are the one who feels like you are being threatened. We need you to call us because if we don’t know what is going on, we can’t help until it’s too late.”

Mills said other family members were on the property and alerted law enforcement when the incident occurred.