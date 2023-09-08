Hurricane Lee Becomes a Category 5 in the Atlantic

As of 10pm Thursday night, Hurricane Lee has become an incredibly powerful category 5 hurricane, and additional intensification is likely over the next 12 hours. Fortunately, the core hurricane impacts will remain away from land over the next 5 days. Here is the official statement from the National Hurricane Center on Hurricane Lee:

The Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunters have found that Lee has skyrocketed to category 5 strength. The aircraft measured peak 700-mb flight-level winds of 148 kt and trustworthy SFMR winds

slightly over 140 kt, and dropsonde data shows that the minimum pressure has plummeted to 928 mb. Based on these data, the initial intensity is set at 140 kt, and Lee’s maximum winds have increased by an incredible 70 kt over the past 24 hours. The hurricane has a clear 15 n mi-wide eye, with an infrared eye temperature as warm

as 21 C surrounded by convective cloud tops as cold as -76 C.

Additional strengthening appears likely, as Lee remains in a low-shear environment and over very warm waters near 30 degrees

Celsius, and there are no signs of an imminent eyewall replacement. In fact, based on guidance from UW-CIMSS, the probability of a secondary eyewall formation during the next 24 hours is well below climatology. There is some chance that moderate deep-layer southwesterly shear could develop over the hurricane, but this could be offset by strong upper-level divergence and thus have

little to no impact. To account for the recent rate of intensification, the NHC intensity forecast is slightly above the IVCN and HCCA consensus aids and shows a peak intensity of 155 kt in 12 hours. Amazingly, the 1800 UTC HAFS-A and -B runs show a peak intensity between 170-180 kt, but that’s getting into rarefied air. The NHC forecast will be adjusted accordingly if those solutions

begin looking like a more distinct possibility.