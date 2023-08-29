Hurricane Idalia Passes to our Southeast… Breezy on Wednesday… Tuesday PM Forecast Update
Good Tuesday afternoon! Much like yesterday, scattered showers and storms have developed over southern and eastern Alabama. These storms are moving northwest, and some areas will deal with a passing downpour this evening and early tonight. Some areas will miss out on the rain, and the best chance of a passing storm will be happening southeast of I-59 between now and midnight.
As Hurricane Idalia passes to the southeast of Alabama on Wednesday, pressure gradient winds will increase to around 15-20mph. There will be no local impact from the hurricane, but a breezy will make conditions feel a little more comfortable. A passing shower or storm can’t be ruled out, especially across east Alabama.
Dry weather is back on Thursday. Expect an afternoon high in the upper 80s.
A disturbance could bring a few showers and storms on Friday, so I’ve bumped the rain chance up to 40%.
Labor Day weekend will feature a partly to mostly sunny sky. Other than a brief storm being possible Saturday, we can expect a dry pattern for Sunday and on Labor Day.
