Hurricane Idalia could force gas prices to rise

By WVUA 23 News Reporter Peyton Newman

Gas prices have been on the rise all summer, and Hurricane Idalia could have a ripple effect with the crude oil industry, raising gas prices even more.

AAA of Alabama Public Relations and Marketing Manager Clay Ingram shared why this happens during a hurricane.

“Any time you have a hurricane in the Gulf of Mexico, it’s potentially really bad news,” Ingram said. “It creates some anxiety in the crude oil marketplace around the world, because we have so much oil and gas infrastructure located on the coastline around the Gulf of Mexico.”

Gas prices have risen 31 cents nationally in the past month, according to AAA. Ingram said he estimates Alabama’s gas prices won’t rise as much as hurricane-impacted states like Florida and South Carolina.

His suggestions for cutting down on sticker shock at the pump? Drive less by working from home if possible and reducing local trips and price shopping when it comes to filling up the tank.

Gas prices are at the second-highest level they’ve been at for this time of the year since 2004.

Edie Delp, who was getting gas at a Northport Shell station this week, said these increased prices are affecting her budget.

“It’s something that we have to live with, but it definitely cuts into what we do,” Delp said. “The discretionary income that we have now is less because we have to pay it in gas. And so I think it affects a lot of people.”