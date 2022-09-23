Hurricane Fiona roars by Bermuda, on route to Canada

CAGUAS, Puerto Rico (AP) – Hurricane Fiona is pounding Bermuda with heavy rains and winds as it sweeps by the island and is forecast to approach northeastern Canada as a still-powerful storm late Friday.

Authorities in Bermuda opened shelters and closed schools and offices ahead of Fiona.

Premier David Burt urged residents to “take care of yourself and your family.”

The Canadian Hurricane Centre issued a hurricane watch over extensive coastal expanses of Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island and Newfoundland.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center says Fiona should reach Canada as a “large and powerful post-tropical cyclone with hurricane-force winds.”

