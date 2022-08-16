Huntsville skybridge nears fruition with $20M federal grant

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) – A project that’s been planned for more than a decade in the City of Huntsville is nearing fruition, thanks to a $20 million federal grant.

City officials say the Pedestrian Access and Redevelopment Corridor has been on hold for years because of a lack of funding.

Al.com reports that the project known unofficially as the skybridge will safely connect the downtown, Mill Creek and Lower Mill communities through greenways and a suspended pedestrian bridge.

Those three areas are now separated by two major state and federal roads.

City officials say groundbreaking will probably take place in the late spring or summer of 2023 and the project will take up to 2½ years to complete.

