Huntsville music festival shutting down after 13-year run

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) – An Alabama music festival that put the spotlight on chamber music has shut down after 13 years and nearly 100 performances by classical musicians from around the world.

Al.com reports that Twickenham Fest founders Susanna Phillips and Matthew McDonald announced the closure Monday via the festival’s Facebook page.

Organizers did not give a reason for shuttering the festival, which was launched in 2009 with just two performances attended by about 30 people.

Since then, the event had grown into a weeklong event with ensembles ranging from trios to chamber symphonies.

In addition to presenting works by classic masters like Bach, the festival commissioned and world-premiered 10 new compositions.

