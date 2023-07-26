Hunter Biden’s plea deal on hold after federal judge raises concerns over the terms of the agreement

FILE - Hunter Biden, the son of President Joe Biden, speaks to guests during the White House Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House, April 18, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)

The Associated Press

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) – The plea deal in Hunter Biden’s criminal case unraveled during a court hearing Wednesday after a federal judge raised concerns about the terms of the agreement that has infuriated Republicans who believe the president’s son is getting preferential treatment.

Hunter Biden was charged last month with two misdemeanor crimes of failure to pay more than $100,000 in taxes from over $1.5 million in income in both 2017 and 2018. He’d been expected to plead guilty Wednesday after making an agreement with prosecutors, who were planning to recommend two years of probation.

