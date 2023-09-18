Hunter Biden sues the IRS over tax disclosures after agent testimony before Congress
The Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) – Hunter Biden has filed a lawsuit against the Internal Revenue Service. He’s arguing that two agents violated his right to privacy when they publicly aired his tax information as they pressed claims that a federal investigation of Biden had been improperly handled.
The lawsuit filed Monday says that his personal tax details shared during congressional hearings and interviews was not allowed by whistleblower protections. The suit comes days after Biden was indicted on federal firearms charges amid a long-running Justice Department investigation.
The charges alleging that he lied about his drug use to buy and possess a gun in October 2018 could put the case on track toward a possible high-stakes trial as the 2024 election looms.
Read the full story on AP News right here.
(Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
9/18/2023 2:17:09 PM (GMT -5:00)