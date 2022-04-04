Hundreds of Alabama systems apply for water, sewer grants

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) – The Alabama Department of Environmental Management says more than 400 water and sewer systems have applied for grants funded by pandemic relief money.

Alabama lawmakers this winter approved using $225 million out of the state’s share of American Rescue Plan funding to fund water and sewer projects.

ADEM Director Lance LeFleur says it’s a historic opportunity to address high-need projects in the state. State Rep. Kelvin Lawrence of Hayneville says the funding could be life-changing for many people in his Black Belt district.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

4/4/2022 11:28:35 AM (GMT -5:00)