Humane Society of West Alabama hosting 5K this weekend

Racers prepare to take off for the Canine Classic Sept. 10, 2022.

By WVUA 23 Digital Reporter JayciLynn Conger

The 20th annual Canine Classic 5K Road Race benefitting the Humane Society of West Alabama will be held on Saturday, Sept. 9 at Cardinal Park near the Tuscaloosa National Airport. The race begins at 8 a.m. and registration begins at 7 a.m. The cost is $30 on the day of the race, but participants can pre-register online for $25 here.

“We are so excited to be putting this race on again for the 20th time,” said HSWA board member Betty Freeman. “This is one of our biggest fundraisers of the year so we appreciate all the community and sponsor support. We do not receive any government or national organization support, so our fundraisers and donations are very important to us.”

The first 150 registrants will a T-shirt and a swag bag filled with goodies on the day of the race, and all entrants will be entered into a drawing for door prizes. Sport drinks, water and snacks will be available. Walkers are welcome, but pets are not.

The Humane Society of West Alabama is a no-kill, all volunteer nonprofit organization founded in 1971. For more information, visit HSWA online at humanesocietyofwa.org.