Human trafficking may be easier to spot than you think

The West Alabama Human Trafficking Task Force discussed the educational classes they offer on human trafficking and extortion for the community. Task Force Captain Phil Simpson said it’s important to be able to spot key signs of human trafficking. It could save a life. The classes are geared toward teaching the community signs to look for with trafficking.

“Anything to do with human trafficking, what we try to do is show what the real picture is here is Tuscaloosa,” said Simpson.

Simpson said hotel staff, teachers and parents need to understand how trafficking starts so they can help prevent it.

“A lot of this starts with grooming and that grooming is done through social media, through all of the different media applications,” said Simpson.

Managers at a Tuscaloosa hotel said they train twice a year on spotting the signs of human trafficking and advises others to use their gut feeling when making quick decisions.

Anyone interested in taking a course an learning the sings of trafficking and extortion can contact the task force at 205-349-2121.

