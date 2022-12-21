How you can help families displaced by Northport fire

Several organizations are reaching out to help the families affected in the Northport apartment fire. On Monday, a fire started overnight and burned four units at the Saddlewood Apartment complex. Those families are now without clothes and Christmas presents.

Andrea Green lives in Northport. She heard about the families in need and decided to do something about it. She spearheaded a donation campaign for the families.

“I just honestly felt like it could have been me. Fires happen all the time and when I found out that it was that area again I knew I had to do something. I have been in a position where I needed help so I just felt like I needed to do something since it hit so close to Christmas too,” Green said.

Items can be dropped off at the Robert Hassan Community Center in Northport. Donations will be accepted from Friday, Dec. 23rd through 11 a.m. Christmas Eve. The Robert Hassan Community Center is located at 1513 12th Street in Northport.

If anyone would like to donate items or need any additional information regarding the families in need you can contact Andrea Green at 205-887-5680.

-kn