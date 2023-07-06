How to safely beat the heat this summer

With a hot summer of triple digit temperatures, heat advisories and warning are to be expected. Whatley Health Services Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Keisha Lowther said one of the many tips that she gives to beat the heat is to make sure you are weather aware.

“Make sure that you are going out when it is really cool, first thing in the mornings, or wait until the sun starts setting and go out at night,” said Lowther.

Lowther said it’s also important to monitor how much alcohol and sugary drinks you have.

Another bit of advice she gave was to make sure you are well hydrated.

“Even before you get ready to go outside, make sure you are well hydrated and drinking plenty of water,” said Lowther. She also recommended wearing loose fitting clothes.