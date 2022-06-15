How to keep your pets cool in the summer heat

By WVUA 23 News Reporter Erin Patterson

Because it can take up to 60 days for a pet to get used to changes in weather, Tuscaloosa’s Metro Animal Shelter offered the following advice for keeping your furry friends cool in the rising heat.

“If it’s too hot for you to be outside, it’s definitely too hot for a dog or cat to be outside,” said Katie Elliott, who serves as the organization’s intake, health and behavior manager.

She advised keeping your animals inside or in the shade for as long as possible, saying hot concrete can seriously burn the pads of their feet.

Cats and dogs with heat stroke have an average survival rate of 50%, and it can take only a rise of two degrees in body temperature to kick in.

You can also keep your pets cool by putting ice cubes in their water, walking early in the mornings or late in the evenings and soaking their fur with cool water.

If you’re worried your pet might be suffering from heat stroke, call your veterinarian or nearest animal hospital immediately.