How the possible government shutdown could have local impacts

By: WVUA 23 News Reporter Josie Wahl

President Biden addressed the topic of a government shutdown during the Phoenix Awards Monday evening. In his address he noted that there is a plan to fund essential domestic and national security priorities while cutting the deficit by more than $1 trillion over the next decade.

The growing possibility of a shutdown will affect several groups of people. Travel will be affected as passports may be delayed, thousands of air traffic controllers may not get paid, and TSA agents will work without pay.

Another area that will be disrupted is school funding and student loans. School districts, colleges and universities that receive money from the federal government could be delayed in receiving its funding. The Department of Education warns that there could be a disruption to student aid programs, including Pell Grants and FAFSA.

Those using food and housing assistance will receive a large hit as well. Those using Supplement Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) will receive benefits through October however it is unknown what will happen after that, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Those using housing assistance may see a similar experience to the shutdown back in 2018-2019 when landlords needed to evict renters.

The last government shutdown was during Donald Trump’s presidency in late 2018. It lasted 34 days into 2019.

“Funding the government is one of the most basic responsibilities of Congress… …let’s get this done,” President Biden said.

Congress has until September 30th to make a decision.

