How the ‘boneless wing’ became a tasty culinary lie

NEW YORK (AP) – Americans are set to consume 1.45 billion chicken wings this Super Bowl weekend. So says the National Chicken Council.

And some of them will be boneless – and thus not actual chicken wings.

The “boneless wing” is a thriving and delicious deception.

It’s part of a subset of foods that are popular but also aren’t really what they say they are.

Think baby carrots or mock crabmeat or plant-based burgers.

In the case of “boneless wings,” though, there’s a reason behind it – they’ve been more cost effective.

And yet, some say, they’re an interesting example of marketing manipulation.

