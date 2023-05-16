How patience has prepared transfer Trey Amos for an opportunity at Alabama

By WVUA 23 Digital Reporter Sam Thornton

TUSCALOOSA- University of Alabama transfer defensive back Trey Amos tasted the victory of delayed gratification when he announced his commitment to the Crimson Tide last week. Amos had scheduled visits to Oregon and Oklahoma later in the week, but knew Tuscaloosa was his new home shortly after arriving on campus.

“The fit, all around, being able to go to the next level (NFL) and coming from a smaller school and getting a chance to play in the SEC was the main reason for his choice,” said Amos’ stepfather Darren Francis.

The opportunity Amos has to take his game to the next level coming off three years starting at Louisiana Lafayette is one we shouldn’t expect him to miss. Amos joins one of the deepest secondary units in the country, with a chance to play as a starting corner competing against redshirt-sophomore Terrion Arnold.

His talent on the field speaks for itself with multiple skillsets seen by more than just the eyes of Nick Saban.

“You can see it. He was much needed by all the bigger schools that recruited him. He’s big, physical, fast, long. Even at the next level (NFL) he can fit right in. Saban doesn’t just go after anybody, he knows what he’s looking for, and his game is tailor made for the SEC,” Francis said.

Amos will not only look to impact the Crimson Tide with his play, but also with mentorship skills learned through his three years of collegiate experience. This sort of leadership will reflect on players like freshman safety Caleb Downs, a highly touted member of the Alabama secondary that will also hope to make his presence felt this season.

“He’s started since he was a freshman, he’s seen everything that’s been thrown at him for three years. He’s been on a college campus for three years. He’s a great kid. He can mentor the younger guys and be a great person for them,” Francis said.

What will propel Amos most into the program is his already built “Bama mentality” of doing anything it takes to win. Amos was a Swiss army knife during his tenure at Catholic High School in New Iberia, Louisiana. He was a standout quarterback, kick returner and defensive back during his recruitment as a player.

The demeanor he’s carried with him since he was in high school directly reflects his mentality as a human, which is to make sacrifices to reach the ultimate goal of success.

“Wherever a team puts him, he’s willing to do it to win. If you want him to play receiver, he’ll play it. That’s the type of person he is,” Francis said.

Drive like this only lives inside a special kind of athlete. Amos was a three star recruit out of high school and received a last minute offer from Tennessee before ultimately committing to Louisiana Lafayette. Learning his craft and trusting the process is what got him to this point.

“I can remember a time when he played basketball, where he wasn’t even scoring on the court. He didn’t even know what to do but he led his team in rebounds and blocks. He’s a person that knows his role and sacrifices it for the team. He’s a winning type of kid,” Francis said.

It’s easy to be loud and flashy when you’ve found success in your life as an athlete. Amos prides himself on being a silent killer, quiet and business like.

“He’s a quiet kid, it’s real hard for me to get even two or three words out of him. The way he plays is totally different from the way he is outside of football,” Francis said.

Letting your play on the field do the talking is an easy way to win over Saban, who built the Alabama dynasty on relentless effort.

Francis said consistent practice through patience is the best way to describe Amos as a person. It’s not often that you see a junior enter the transfer portal, let alone commit to one of the best programs in the country to finish what you started. Waiting for the right moment and absorbing patience for a spot on the Crimson Tide roster even translates to his play on the field.

“He’s a real patient person on the field, he doesn’t let anyone get to him on the field, not even the player standing in front of him,” Francis said.

Amos hasn’t let anything stand in his way throughout his life by earning an opportunity his former self would admire. Now, it’s time for him to remain patient and find success wearing crimson and white.