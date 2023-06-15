How much prison time could Trump face? Past cases brought steep punishment for document hoarders

Former President Donald Trump leaves the Wilkie D. Ferguson Jr. U.S. Courthouse, Tuesday, June 13, 2023, in Miami. Trump appeared in federal court Tuesday on dozens of felony charges accusing him of illegally hoarding classified documents and thwarting the Justice Department's efforts to get the records back. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara) (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

The Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) – The outcome of past cases against defendants accused of hoarding classified documents looms as an ominous guidepost for the legal jeopardy Donald Trump could face.

The former president pleaded not guilty on Tuesday to charges including willful retention of national defense information under the Espionage Act.

A former National Security Agency contractor who pleaded guilty to the charge in 2019 after investigators found classified documents strewn about his home, car and storage shed was sentenced to nine years in prison.

Despite the details in the indictment, Trump has some avenues to try to contest the charges.

6/15/2023 3:48:05 PM (GMT -5:00)