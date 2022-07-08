How many pencils does it take to fill a VW Bug?

Backpack Connections hosting back-to-school supplies drive at University Mall through July 17

By WVUA 23 News Reporter Asher Redd

On Thursday, Backpack Connections parked their bedazzled Volkswagen Beetle in the middle of University Mall in Tuscaloosa, where residents looking to give back can toss donated school supplies in the driver’s seat.

The Apples for Education event is a way for people to show their support for students’ success and ensure children in West Alabama have everything they need to start the school year strong.

The public is encouraged to help them grow their apple tree and plant the seed of success into the minds of children this school year.

Each donation comes with an apple for people to leave their mark on the education of the next generation.

“I think it just motivates them the want to do better and to be successful in school and in life,” said Backpack Connections Secretary Catherine Newell.

If you’re interested in donating, the organization is accepting cash, card and supply donations at University mall through July 17. You can also donate online right here.