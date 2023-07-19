How hard is it to win the lottery? Odds to keep in mind as Powerball and Mega Millions jackpots soar

test, lottery

The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) – Your chances of winning the lottery are extremely slim – even as more and more eye top prizes soaring to jaw-dropping heights.

Ahead of Wednesday night’s drawing, the estimated jackpot for Powerball reached $1 billion – marking the seventh largest prize across U.S. lottery history.

And Mega Millions’ jackpot grew to an estimated $720 million after there was no winner Tuesday. The odds of winning a Powerball jackpot – no matter the size – stand near 1 in 292.2 million.

Chances of taking home Mega Millions’ top prize are even lower, at about 1 in 302.6 million. Here are some things to know about the odds of winning the lottery.

7/19/2023 4:52:44 PM (GMT -5:00)