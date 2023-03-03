How Biden leaves wiggle room to opt against reelection bid

President Joe Biden gestures before boarding Air Force One at El Paso International Airport in El Paso, Texas, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, to travel to Mexico City, Mexico. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

The Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Joe Biden has hit the road constantly to tout his administration’s legislative accomplishments.

He got unruly Republicans heckling his State of the Union to even more loudly decry cutting federal entitlements. He swept into Ukraine.

These are all likely to be centerpieces of an expected reelection campaign.

But could they just as easily be seen as legacy cementing steps, if Biden shocks everyone and opts not to run again?

It’s a duality worth considering given that just 22% of U.S. adults say the president should seek a second term.

Still, those closet to Biden insist it is not part of his calculations. And historians say no modern-day president would be expected to consider it.

