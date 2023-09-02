How Alabama fans can liven up their pre-game experience

By: WVUA 23 Reporter McKenzie Monk

As we head into football season, the fan experience outside Bryant-Denny Stadium has gotten a bit of an upgrade . Champions Lane is new for Crimson Tide fans in 2023 and will be located to the northwest of Bryant-Denny Stadium on the lawn behind the Tusk statue.

According to RollTide.com, Champions Lane will include food trucks, a concert stage, the legends lounge, sponsored activities, LED videoboards for fans to watch other college football games, a Crimson Tide student-athlete autograph tent and more!

Fans can liven up their pre-game experience by enjoying local bands and cold drinks at the “Legends Lounge” area. There will also be different events and businesses like Regions Bank and Nissan featured every week.

Champions Lane will be hosted every home game and everyone can attend. Concerts at Champions Lane will start about four hours before game time and will run until kickoff.

Along with Champions Lane there are other improvements to the fan experience this year.

Concession Upgrades

Five of the highest-volume concession stands were converted to grab and go markets where fans will be able to grab their food and beverage and proceed to check out in a timely manner. In addition, automated self-checkout kiosks will be available at several concession stands throughout the stadium, allowing fans the ability to choose the method they prefer. Multiple beverage and popcorn vending options have also been added for ease and quickness.

Screen. Go. Scan.

Fans are encouraged to enter the first security checkpoint they come across as approaching Bryant-Denny Stadium. Once inside the perimeter, ticketholders can then proceed to their designated gate.

Aesthetic Improvements to Perimeter

Beginning this year, the security perimeter will be used as an opportunity to enhance communication for fans as it will contain pertinent information such as general wayfinding, guest service center hotline, the aforementioned Screen. Go. Scan process, prohibited items, and more.

Shaker Bins

Shaker bins will now be placed throughout the concourses of Bryant-Denny Stadium, allowing fans to pick up a complimentary shaker upon entry to use for the game and return on the way out, if they choose.

Honorary Captain Autograph Sessions

On home football game days, honorary captains will sign autographs at the Bryant Museum starting five hours before kickoff. They will then move to The Authentic, located at Gate 34 on the south end of Bryant-Denny Stadium, for another autograph session 3.5 hours prior to kickoff, which will last an hour.

ALL-IN-1 Pass

Season ticketholders will be able to take advantage of a new mobile ticketing feature this year. ALL-IN-1 is a smart ticket that simplifies the digital wallet experience. Here’s how it works:

All season tickets, season meal passes and season parking passes are eligible for ALL-IN-1

Add each ALL-IN-1 ticket once per seat to your digital wallet

After the game, the ALL-IN-1 pass will automatically update to the next event in the season

The ALL-IN-1 pass will also update if tickets are transferred, and you can still transfer and manage eligible tickets from My Account

SeatGeek

As of July 1, SeatGeek is the new official ticket marketplace of Alabama Athletics, with direct integration to list and sell your ticket on RollTide.com/MyAccount. SeatGeek will help you price your tickets, let you know when they have sold, transfer them to the buyer, and send your payout within 48 hours of the event. All tickets listed on SeatGeek are fully verified and delivered seamlessly.

Bryant-Denny Stadium Field

The field at Bryant-Denny Stadium was completely reconstructed, adding a new subair system with natural grass and synthetic turf aprons. The system includes vacuum-assisted drainage and heated air capabilities in addition to various sensors that will measure things like moisture and temperature to help our grounds crew manage the surface.

Crimson Tide Access Locker Room Tours and Souvenir Tickets

Crimson Tide fans will now be able to enhance their Fridays of a home game weekend in Tuscaloosa with the purchase of a behind-the-scenes locker room tour. Fans will also be able to commemorate their visits to Bryant-Denny Stadium this fall with a souvenir printed game ticket.