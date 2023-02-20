Houston back at No. 1 as Northwestern makes AP Top 25 debut

The Associated Press

Houston returned to No. 1 in the AP men’s college basketball poll for the third time this season while Northwestern and Texas A&M barged into the rankings after each had a pair of impressive wins last week.

The Cougars picked up 48 first-place votes from the 62-member national media panel with just two weeks left in the regular season.

Alabama dropped one spot after losing to Tennessee and routing Georgia in its lone week at No. 1. The Crimson Tide held onto seven first-place votes, while Kansas also earned seven to climb two spots to No. 3.

North Carolina State and Florida Atlantic dropped out after each lost games last week.

2/20/2023 3:40:57 PM (GMT -6:00)