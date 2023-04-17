House where King planned Alabama marches moving to Michigan

A horse drawn bus and Model T pass each other at The Henry Ford, Friday, April 14, 2023, in Dearborn, Mich. Named after Ford Motor Co. founder and American industrialist Henry Ford, The Henry Ford sits on 250 acres and features a museum and Greenfield Village where more than 80 historic structures are displayed and maintained. The Jackson House from Selma, Ala., will join the courthouse where Abraham Lincoln first practiced law, the laboratory where Thomas Edison perfected the light bulb and the home and workshop where Orville and Wilbur Wright invented their first airplane. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

The Associated Press

DEARBORN, Mich. (AP) – An Alabama home where Martin Luther King Jr. and other civil rights leaders planned the 1965 Selma to Montgomery marches has been sold to a historical museum in Michigan and will be moved to a site near Detroit for preservation.

The Jackson House will be dismantled starting later this year and trucked more than 800 miles to The Henry Ford Museum’s Greenfield Village in Dearborn. The project is expected to take up to three years.

The 3,000-square-foot bungalow was owned by dentist Sullivan Jackson and his wife, Richie Jean.

It provided a safe haven for King and other civil rights leaders as they strategized the three marches protesting racist Jim Crow laws that prevented Black people from voting in the Deep South.

Read the full story on AP News right here.

(Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

4/17/2023 7:59:29 AM (GMT -5:00)