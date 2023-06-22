House Republicans push off Biden impeachment bid for now as hard-right clamors for action

The Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) – Hard-right House Republicans pressing to impeach President Joe Biden forced a vote Thursday that sends an impeachment measure to House committees. But they’re under no obligation to act on the resolution from Rep. Lauren Boebert.

Her effort is a clear demonstration of the challenge that Speaker Kevin McCarthy faces in controlling the majority party.

Boebert’s resolution charges Biden with “high crimes and misdemeanors” over his handling of the U.S. border with Mexico.

Many of her colleagues view the matter as a political distraction from other priorities.

Democrats said the case against Biden made a mockery of the seriousness of impeachment and was merely an attempt to distract from the twice-impeached Donald Trump.

6/22/2023 4:40:26 PM (GMT -5:00)