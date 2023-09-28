House Republicans make their case for Biden impeachment inquiry at first hearing

biden impeachment hearing

The Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) – House Republicans are making the case for pursuing an impeachment inquiry against President Joe Biden.

They launched their first hearing Thursday promising to “provide accountability” as they probe the family’s finances and the lucrative business dealings of Biden’s son Hunter.

They’re making their case to the public, colleagues and a skeptical Senate. It’s a high-stakes opening act for Republicans as they try to link the dealings of Biden’s son to the president.

But so far they have no hard evidence of wrongdoing by the president.

It all comes just before a potential government shutdown. Oversight Chairman James Comer said he is issuing subpoenas for additional Biden family bank records.

9/28/2023 3:34:54 PM (GMT -5:00)