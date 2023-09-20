House Republicans clash with Attorney General Garland, accusing him of favoring Hunter Biden

Attorney General Merrick Garland speaks at the Department of Justice, Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, in Washington. Garland announced Friday he is appointing a special counsel in the Hunter Biden probe, deepening the investigation of the president's son ahead of the 2024 election. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough)

The Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) – House Republicans have clashed with Attorney General Merrick Garland, accusing him of the “weaponization” of its work under President Joe Biden.

The Republicans used a routine oversight hearing on Wednesday to instead grill Garland about a special prosecutor’s investigation of the president’s son, Hunter Biden.

Garland’s appearance comes at an unprecedented moment in the Justice Department’s history.

The department is overseeing two cases against Donald Trump, the first former president to face criminal charges, and another against the sitting president’s son.

9/20/2023 2:16:10 PM (GMT -5:00)