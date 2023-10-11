House Republicans are trying to nominate a new speaker after ousting McCarthy but it could be a wait

The Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) – House Republicans are meeting in private on Capitol Hill as they try to choose a new speaker to lead them.

Lawmakers say it could take hours, if not days, to unite behind a nominee after Rep. Kevin McCarthy was ousted from that post. The two leading contenders are Majority Leader Steve Scalise and Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan, and they appear to be splitting the vote among their GOP colleagues.

The political chaos has brought the House to a standstill just 10 months after Republicans swept to power. Americans are taking notice.

Three in 10 Republicans believe it was a mistake to remove McCarthy as speaker, according to a poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research.

