House passes $1.7 trillion spending bill with Ukraine aid

The Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) – The Democratic-led House has passed a $1.7 trillion government spending bill.

The bill will finance federal agencies through September and provide more aid to a devastated Ukraine.

It passed by a vote of 225-201. The bill represents the closing act for Democrat Nancy Pelosi’s second stint as House speaker.

The person hoping to replace her, Republican Kevin McCarthy, led opposition to the bill.

That’s a sharp contrast to the Senate, where the leaders from both parties supported the measure.

The House chamber was half-empty for the vote with many lawmakers casting proxy votes, having left Washington early to ensure they made it home for Christmas.

12/23/2022 1:53:34 PM (GMT -6:00)