Two football teams, one fan

By WVUA23 News Reporter Avery Boyce

A Texas man is getting ready for one of the biggest college football games of the year – Alabama v. Texas, and he won’t be wearing orange.

“I hate to tell my Texas folks but we’ll be rooting for the home team,” Luis Saenz said.

Some football fanatics might wonder how he can be a Texas fan one day and a Bama fan the next, and the reason is not about being on the UA bandwagon.

“Pay tuition at two schools and you’ll root for two teams,” Saenz said.

Saenz has two daughters. His youngest is a Longhorn senior and his oldest is a UA graduate. While his oldest daughter’s college alma mater is why he comes to games at Bryant Denny Stadium, the gameday atmosphere on campus is what keeps him coming back.

“I can’t wait to hear Dixieland Delight and for the Texas fans to experience that,” Saenz said. “The fans here are absolutely amazing. Everybody knows football. They love football. They love the Tide. I can’t wait for that game tomorrow. I can’t wait for kick-off”.

The Saenz household might not always agree when it comes to college football, but he is always proud to share his daughters’ college affiliations.

“It’s exciting, to have a daughter that went to Alabama, and the other one at the University of Texas, two of the biggest programs in the country. It’s amazing,” Saenz said.