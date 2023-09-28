Hotter Days Ahead… Cooler Nights… Very Dry Air… Thursday PM Forecast Update

Good Thursday afternoon! This morning was very nice across the region, as unexpected clouds helped to keep temperatures a bit cooler through midday. Skies have cleared out now and temperatures this afternoon recovered into the lower 80s. With very dry air moving in, we can expect cooler overnight temperatures. Most areas will drop into the lower 60s, with scattered upper 50s north of Tuscaloosa.

Friday through the weekend looks dry. Skies will remain mostly sunny for the weekend. Humidity will drop a bit, as even lower dewpoints move into the region. Temperatures will remain hot during the day, with daytime highs in the lower 90s. With dry air in place, overnight temperatures will drop into the lower 60s, which will feel nice. A few spots could dip into the upper 50s at night this weekend.

The beginning of next week will feature hot and dry weather. Highs will top out in the lower 90s, but again, with very dry air, overnight temperatures will dip into the 58 to 61 degree range.

