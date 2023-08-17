Hot Weather Returns… Thursday PM Forecast Update

Good Thursday afternoon! Our local weather is beginning the transition back to summer heat, as an intense upper level ridge builds in from the west. With dry air still in place, we will enjoy one more pleasant night tonight, with an overnight low in the upper 60s.

Middle 90s will return on Friday, under a sunny sky. Heat index will not really become a factor on Friday, due to low dewpoints, but as moisture levels rise a bit over the weekend, the feels like temperature will also rise. The heat index will approach 105 on Sunday.

Dry weather will remain with us through the middle of next week, with no evidence of rain.

In the tropics, the National Hurricane Center has introduce a low end chance of development in the Gulf early next week. A weak tropical cyclone could develop on Sunday and Monday, then track northwest into Texas. Any rain from that feature will likely remain to our south. Two other areas of development are possible in the eastern Atlantic, but most likely those will be re-curving systems and not impact the US. In the Pacific, Hurricane Hilary is becoming better organized. The cyclone could move into southwest California by Sunday night and Monday, brining lots of rain and wind to that region.

