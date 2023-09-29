Hot days, Cool Nights Ahead… Friday PM Forecast Update

Good Friday afternoon! Today has featured a huge contrast between the cool early morning and the hot afternoon. Some areas started off the day in the upper 50s. Temperatures will drop fast after sunset, due to dry air in place. Expect a low in the lower 60s. Some spots could reach the upper 50s.

Look for a sunny sky for the weekend. Highs will top out near 90 degrees, with an overnight low between 59 and 63. Humidity remains very low over the weekend.

Next week will remain similar, as highs close to 90 degrees and lows in the 58 to 62 degree range.

Clouds will increase some by Thursday and Friday, as a surface front arrives. A few showers will be possible either late Thursday or on Friday.

