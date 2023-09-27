Hot and Dry Weather Ahead… Wednesday PM Forecast Update

Good Wednesday afternoon! We’ve had some clouds pass through the area from time to time today, holding temperatures in the upper 80s. A light breeze helped out in the “comfort” department. After sunset, temperatures will fall into the 70s, then upper 60s late tonight.

Thursday will include lots of sun, with temperatures rising into the upper 80s. Some spots could touch 90 degrees by mid afternoon.

Friday through the weekend looks dry. Skies will remain mostly sunny for the rest of the week and the weekend. Humidity will drop a bit, as lower dewpoints move into the region. Temperatures will remain hot during the day, with daytime highs in the lower 90s. With dry air in place, overnight temperatures will drop into the lower 60s, which will feel nice.

