Hostess is being acquired by JM Smucker in a deal valued at $5.6B after coming back from the brink

FILE - A Hostess sign is shown on a closed retail outlet store in Garland, Texas, Jan. 11, 2012. Hostess, the maker of snack classics like Twinkies and HoHos, is being sold to J.M. Smucker in a cash-and-stock deal worth about $5.6 billion. Smucker, which makes everything from coffee to peanut butter and jelly, will pay $34.25 per share in cash and stock, and it will also pick up approximately $900 million in net debt. (AP Photo/LM Otero, file)

The Associated Press

Hostess, the maker of snack classics like Twinkies and HoHos, is being sold to J.M. Smucker in a cash-and-stock deal worth about $5.6 billion.

Smucker, which makes everything from coffee to peanut butter and jelly, will pay $34.25 per share in cash and stock, and it will also pick up approximately $900 million in net debt.

In addition to Twinkies, Hostess makes CupCakes, DingDongs and Zingers, and also Voortman cookies.

Read the full story on AP News right here.

(Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

9/11/2023 2:25:09 PM (GMT -5:00)