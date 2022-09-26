Hope Initiative Summer Jobs Program awards surprise scholarships

By WVUA 23 News Reporter Gracie Johnson

Tuscaloosa students who participated in Temporary Emergency Services‘ Hope Initiative Summer Jobs Program got a surprise Sunday evening.

Participants were awarded with a book scholarship during a dinner event at Jalapenos Mexican Grill.

It’s the first year of the job program, which provided students between 15 and 21 a chance to work at organizations around West Alabama and get paid.

“We were taught what a leader is, we were essentially taught a lot of things that are expected in the business place,” said program member Brandon Howard. “We were exposed to a lot of people who are successful around us and a lot of different gateways for us to be successful later in life.”

The program was funded by the city of Tuscaloosa.

“A lot of them are without,” said Program Coordinator Sharon Morgan. “I understand they face adversities and they have needs that are unmet. They worked this program this summer, a lot of them took the money they made to help their household so they made a sacrifice.”

Morgan said she hopes TES can host the program again next summer.